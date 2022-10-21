How do I check if an element is hidden in jQuery?

You want to target elements on your HTML using jQuery, but you’re not sure how to target elements based on criteria like state.
Say you’d like to target some buttons on your page – not all the buttons, just the ones that are hidden from the user. This could be useful to reveal all the hidden buttons on a page to a user.
Is it possible to only target particular elements on a page based on their state? How do you check the state of an element?
jQuery uses selectors to find HTML elements. These selectors can access elements based on factors like type, state, id, class, and more.
To check the state of an element, use the
is() method. This method returns
true if an element matches the state provided, and
false otherwise.
The code below checks if an element is visible, and creates an alert stating whether the element is visible or hidden:
if ($(element).is(':visible')) { alert('The element is visible'); } else { alert('The element is hidden'); }
To match elements on a page by a particular state, use the state as a selector. The following code matches all the elements that are hidden:
$('element:hidden');
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.