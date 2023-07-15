Check if a variable is a string in JavaScript

David Y.

July 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I check whether a variable is a string in JavaScript?

The Solution

We can do this using JavaScript’s typeof operator along with its strict equality operator. We can test this with the following code:

Click to Copy // Function to test if variable is a string function isString(variable) { return typeof variable === "string"; } // Variables of different types let myBool = false; let myNum = 12; let myArray = [1, 2, 3] let myObject = { a: 1, b: 2, c: 3} let myString = "Hello world!" // Tests console.log(isString(myBool)); // will print "false" console.log(isString(myNum)); // will print "false" console.log(isString(myArray)); // will print "false" console.log(isString(myObject)); // will print "false" console.log(isString(myString)); // will print "true"

To check whether a variable is one of JavaScript’s other built-in types, we can replace the value on the right-hand side of the === with the appropriate string from the Result column of this table. Note that null is considered to be of type "object" . Additional caveats regarding uninitialized variables and other special cases are detailed in the linked page of the MDN documentation.