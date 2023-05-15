Copy folder with files to another folder in Linux

How can I copy a folder containing files to another folder in Linux or another Unix-based operating system using the command line?
The
cp command takes a source followed by a destination argument. To copy a folder with its contents, we must perform a recursive copy. We can do the following:
cp -a source/. destination/
The
-a flag is equivalent to
-dr --preserve=all. This does the following:
-r will copy all folder contents recursively.
-d will preserve symlinks.
--preserve=all will preserve all file attributes, such as ownership, permissions, and timestamps.
In the command, we use
source/. instead of
source to take advantage of Bash globbing and ensure we copy any hidden files or folders, which would be missed if we just used
source.
To read more about
cp, type
man cp into your terminal.
