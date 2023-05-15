Copy folder with files to another folder in Linux

David Y.

May 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I copy a folder containing files to another folder in Linux or another Unix-based operating system using the command line?

The Solution

The cp command takes a source followed by a destination argument. To copy a folder with its contents, we must perform a recursive copy. We can do the following:

Click to Copy cp -a source/. destination/

The -a flag is equivalent to -dr --preserve=all . This does the following:

-r will copy all folder contents recursively.

will copy all folder contents recursively. -d will preserve symlinks.

will preserve symlinks. --preserve=all will preserve all file attributes, such as ownership, permissions, and timestamps.

In the command, we use source/. instead of source to take advantage of Bash globbing and ensure we copy any hidden files or folders, which would be missed if we just used source .