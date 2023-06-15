Answers by Sentry

Create a remote branch in Git

David Y.

The Problem

How do I push a newly created branch in my local Git repository to a remote?

The Solution

We can do this by adding the -u/--set-upstream flag to our git push command:

git push -u origin new-branch

This command will create a new branch named new-branch in the remote repository at origin and associate it with the new-branch branch in our local repository. This association means that any further commits added to the branch can be pushed with a simple git push.

