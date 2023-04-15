How can I determine whether a directory exists in Bash?
We can check whether a directory exists using the
test command-line utility, as below:
if test -d /path/to/directory; then echo "Directory exists." fi
Because the
test command is used frequently in Bash expressions, we can write it as
[] rather than typing out
test:
if [ -d /path/to/directory ]; then echo "Directory exists." fi
The
-d flag tests whether the provided name exists and is a directory. To test for regular files instead, we can use the
-f flag. To test for both files and directories, we can use the
-e flag.
More information about
test can be found on its manual page, accessible by typing
man test into the terminal.
