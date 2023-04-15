Determine whether a directory exists in Bash

David Y.

April 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I determine whether a directory exists in Bash?

The Solution

We can check whether a directory exists using the test command-line utility, as below:

Click to Copy if test -d /path/to/directory; then echo "Directory exists." fi

Because the test command is used frequently in Bash expressions, we can write it as [] rather than typing out test :

Click to Copy if [ -d /path/to/directory ]; then echo "Directory exists." fi

The -d flag tests whether the provided name exists and is a directory. To test for regular files instead, we can use the -f flag. To test for both files and directories, we can use the -e flag.