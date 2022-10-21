Difference between `let` and `var` in JavaScript

What’s the difference between using
let and
var in JavaScript?
The keywords
let and
var both declare new variables in JavaScript. The difference between
let and
var is in the scope of the variables they create:
let are only available inside the block where they’re defined.
var are available throughout the function in which they’re declared.
Consider the difference between these two JavaScript functions:
function varScoping() { var x = 1; if (true) { var x = 2; console.log(x); // will print 2 } console.log(x); // will print 2 } function letScoping() { let x = 1; if (true) { let x = 2; console.log(x); // will print 2 } console.log(x); // will print 1 }
In
varScoping(), one
x variable is used throughout the function, even though an
x variable is declared in two different places with different values.
In
letScoping(), two distinct
x variables are used – one appears in the main function body and another in the
if block. This behavior remains the same if we replace the first
let keyword with a
var keyword:
function varAndLetScoping() { var x = 1; if (true) { let x = 2; console.log(x); // will print 2 } console.log(x); // will print 1 }
A
var variable will be available thoroughout the function body in which it is defined, no matter how deeply nested its definition. A
let variable will only be available within the same block where it is defined. See below:
function nestedScopeTest() { if (true) { var functionVariable = 1; let blockVariable = 2; console.log(functionVariable); // will print 1 console.log(blockVariable); // will print 2 if (true) { console.log(functionVariable); // will print 1 console.log(blockVariable); // will print 2 } } console.log(functionVariable); // will print 1 console.log(blockVariable); // will throw an error }
This works because the
var declaration of
functionVariable is hoisted to the top level of
nestedScopeTest() before execution, but the
let declaration of
blockVariable is not.
The behavior of
var can be useful in some cases, but is quite different from other programming languages, and can cause difficult-to-resolve bugs. The more recently introduced
let keyword allows for more precise and predictable variable scoping, and allows programmers to safely reuse names for temporary variables within the same function.
One final point to note is that when working outside of function bodies, at a global level,
let does not create a property on the global object, whereas
var does. Therefore:
// Global variables var x = 1; let y = 2; console.log(this.x); // will print 1 console.log(this.y); // will print undefined
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.