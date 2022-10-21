What is the difference between
var functionName = function() {} and
functionName() {} in JavaScript?
We call
var functionName = function() {} a function expression and
functionName() {} a function declaration.
Function expressions are only evaluated when the JavaScript interpreter reaches their line of code, whereas function declarations are evaluated at the start of execution. We can see the difference in this code snippet:
functionExpressed(); // will throw a TypeError, as functionExpressed is not yet defined var functionExpressed = function() { console.log('Executing functionExpressed...'); }; functionExpressed(); // will print "Executing functionExpressed..." as it is now defined functionDeclared(); // will print "Executing functionDeclared..." even though we only define the function below this call function functionDeclared() { console.log('Executing functionDeclared...'); }
In most simple cases, we will want to use function declarations, but it can sometimes be useful to have a function that is only defined after other code has run. Function expressions give us more control over the code flow at the expense of having to be more careful about where we place individual statements.
