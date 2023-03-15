Disable / enable an input with jQuery?

Matthew C.

March 15, 2023

The Problem

You want to enable or disable an input using jQuery. How do you do this?

The Solution

You can disable an input using the jQuery .attr() method to set the value of an input’s disabled attribute. To enable the input, you can use the jQuery .removeAttr() method.

For example, if you have the following input:

Click to Copy <input type="checkbox" id="subscribeInput" name="subscribeInput" /> <label for="subscribeInput">Subscribe</label>

You can use the disabled attribute to add disable and enable buttons:

Click to Copy <button id="enableBtn">Enable subscribe</button> <button id="disableBtn">Disable subscribe</button>

Then you can use the jQuery attr() method to enable the input when the “Enable subscribe” button is clicked and the removeAttr() method to disable the input when the “Disable subscribe” button is clicked:

Click to Copy import $ from 'jquery'; const subscribeInput = $('#subscribeInput'); const disableBtn = $('#disableBtn'); const enableBtn = $('#enableBtn'); disableBtn.click(() => subscribeInput.attr('disabled', 'disabled')); enableBtn.click(() => subscribeInput.removeAttr('disabled'));

Here we disable the input by setting the value of the disabled attribute to disabled and enable the input by removing the disabled attribute.

If you wanted to disable an input using HTML, you can add the disabled attribute like this:

Click to Copy <input type="checkbox" id="subscribeInput" name="subscribeInput" disabled />

You can also use vanilla JavaScript to enable and disable inputs using the instance methods setAttribute() and removeAttribute() of the Element Web API:

Click to Copy const subscribeInput = document.getElementById('subscribeInput'); const disableBtn = document.getElementById('disableBtn'); const enableBtn = document.getElementById('enableBtn'); disableBtn.addEventListener('click', () => subscribeInput.setAttribute('disabled', 'disabled') ); enableBtn.addEventListener('click', () => subscribeInput.removeAttribute('disabled') );