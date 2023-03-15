Disable / enable an input with jQuery?

You want to enable or disable an input using jQuery. How do you do this?
You can disable an input using the jQuery
.attr() method to set the value of an input’s
disabled attribute. To enable the input, you can use the jQuery
.removeAttr() method.
For example, if you have the following input:
<input type="checkbox" id="subscribeInput" name="subscribeInput" /> <label for="subscribeInput">Subscribe</label>
You can use the
disabled attribute to add disable and enable buttons:
<button id="enableBtn">Enable subscribe</button> <button id="disableBtn">Disable subscribe</button>
Then you can use the jQuery
attr() method to enable the input when the “Enable subscribe” button is clicked and the
removeAttr() method to disable the input when the “Disable subscribe” button is clicked:
import $ from 'jquery'; const subscribeInput = $('#subscribeInput'); const disableBtn = $('#disableBtn'); const enableBtn = $('#enableBtn'); disableBtn.click(() => subscribeInput.attr('disabled', 'disabled')); enableBtn.click(() => subscribeInput.removeAttr('disabled'));
Here we disable the input by setting the value of the
disabled attribute to
disabled and enable the input by removing the
disabled attribute.
If you wanted to disable an input using HTML, you can add the
disabled attribute like this:
<input type="checkbox" id="subscribeInput" name="subscribeInput" disabled />
You can also use vanilla JavaScript to enable and disable inputs using the instance methods
setAttribute() and
removeAttribute() of the Element Web API:
const subscribeInput = document.getElementById('subscribeInput'); const disableBtn = document.getElementById('disableBtn'); const enableBtn = document.getElementById('enableBtn'); disableBtn.addEventListener('click', () => subscribeInput.setAttribute('disabled', 'disabled') ); enableBtn.addEventListener('click', () => subscribeInput.removeAttribute('disabled') );
Note that when an input is disabled, it’s not mutable or focusable, and it’s not submitted with a form. If you set the
disabled attribute of a
<fieldset> that contains multiple inputs, all of the inputs in the
<fieldset> will be disabled.
