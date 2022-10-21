Dismissing the keyboard in SwiftUI

There are cases where we want to manually dismiss the iOS keyboard, either by tapping on a certain button, or after submitting a form. Tapping away from the focused element will not dismiss the keyboard by default.
To achieve that, there is a nifty utility function that you can create in your project. Create a
KeyboardUtils.swift file within your project and paste the following code:
import UIKit func hideKeyboard() { UIApplication.shared.sendAction(#selector(UIResponder.resignFirstResponder), to: nil, from: nil, for: nil) }
The function sends a
resignFirstResponder action to the shared
UIApplication, which makes any selected element let go of the focus and dismiss the keyboard.
We can use this function in a form handler:
func handleCreate() { // ... // send create API call // ... // clear the form fields self.amount = "" self.date = Date() self.note = "" // dismiss the keyboard hideKeyboard() }
Or we can even create a toolbar with a keyboard dismiss button that’ll be present on top of our keyboard:
// create a toolbar at the root of our form .toolbar { // set the placement of the toolbard to the keyboard ToolbarItemGroup(placement: .keyboard) { Spacer() // create a keyboard dismiss button Button { // dismiss the keyboard on press hideKeyboard() } label: { Label("Dismiss", systemImage: "keyboard.chevron.compact.down") } } }
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.