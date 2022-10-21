Dismissing the keyboard in SwiftUI

Lazar Nikolov

October 21, 2022

The Problem

There are cases where we want to manually dismiss the iOS keyboard, either by tapping on a certain button, or after submitting a form. Tapping away from the focused element will not dismiss the keyboard by default.

The Solution

To achieve that, there is a nifty utility function that you can create in your project. Create a KeyboardUtils.swift file within your project and paste the following code:

Click to Copy import UIKit func hideKeyboard() { UIApplication.shared.sendAction(#selector(UIResponder.resignFirstResponder), to: nil, from: nil, for: nil) }

The function sends a resignFirstResponder action to the shared UIApplication , which makes any selected element let go of the focus and dismiss the keyboard.

We can use this function in a form handler:

Click to Copy func handleCreate() { // ... // send create API call // ... // clear the form fields self.amount = "" self.date = Date() self.note = "" // dismiss the keyboard hideKeyboard() }

Or we can even create a toolbar with a keyboard dismiss button that ’ ll be present on top of our keyboard: