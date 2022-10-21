Answers by Sentry

Dismissing the keyboard in SwiftUI

Lazar Nikolov

The Problem

There are cases where we want to manually dismiss the iOS keyboard, either by tapping on a certain button, or after submitting a form. Tapping away from the focused element will not dismiss the keyboard by default.

The Solution

To achieve that, there is a nifty utility function that you can create in your project. Create a KeyboardUtils.swift file within your project and paste the following code:

import UIKit

func hideKeyboard() {
    UIApplication.shared.sendAction(#selector(UIResponder.resignFirstResponder), to: nil, from: nil, for: nil)
}

The function sends a resignFirstResponder action to the shared UIApplication, which makes any selected element let go of the focus and dismiss the keyboard.

We can use this function in a form handler:

func handleCreate() {
    // ...
    // send create API call
    // ...

    // clear the form fields
    self.amount = ""
    self.date = Date()
    self.note = ""

    // dismiss the keyboard
    hideKeyboard()
}

Or we can even create a toolbar with a keyboard dismiss button thatll be present on top of our keyboard:

// create a toolbar at the root of our form
.toolbar {
    // set the placement of the toolbard to the keyboard
    ToolbarItemGroup(placement: .keyboard) {
        Spacer()
        // create a keyboard dismiss button
        Button {
            // dismiss the keyboard on press
            hideKeyboard()
        } label: {
            Label("Dismiss", systemImage: "keyboard.chevron.compact.down")
        }
    }
}
Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.