What Does `on_delete` do in Django Models?

What does the
on_delete option do in Django models?
The
on_delete option determines how the deletion of referenced data will be handled by the database to maintain data integrity.
Let’s say we are making a learning management system (LMS). We define the following models:
class Student(models.Model): name = models.CharField(max_length = 255) class Homework(models.Model): title = models.CharField(max_length = 255) student = models.ForeignKey(Student, on_delete=models.CASCADE)
The
Homework model stores a reference to the student who submitted that homework as a
ForeignKey. A
ForeignKey is a many-to-one relationship, which means that every student can submit multiple homework assignments, but each homework assignment can be submitted by only one student.
Let’s create an instance of both objects:
# Run these commands in Django shell student = Student.objects.create(name="Jane") homework = Homework.objects.create(title="Jane's homework", student=student_1)
What happens if we want to delete
homework? We can do so without any problem as
student doesn’t contain any reference to
homework. The
student instance existed before we created
homework and it can carry on existing after we delete
homework.
But before we can delete
student, we have to tell Django what to do with
homework. Do we want orphaned
homework instances lying around in our LMS? Or do we need to delete all the
homework submitted by a student when that student is deleted?
This is where the
on_delete option is used. It tells Django what behavior to adopt when the referenced object is deleted. We can set
on_delete to one of seven options. Let’s take a look at each option:
Cascades deletes. When we delete
student,
homework will also be deleted.
# models.py class Homework(models.Model): ... student = models.ForeignKey(Student, on_delete=models.CASCADE) # Django shell student.delete() # also deletes homework
Prevents deletion of the referenced object. When we try to delete
student, we will get a ProtectedError:
# models.py class Homework(models.Model): ... student = models.ForeignKey(Student, on_delete=models.PROTECT) # Django shell student.delete() # Raises ProtectedError. We first need to delete homework before Django will allow us to delete student.
Prevents deletion of the referenced object. When we try to delete
student, we will get a RestrictedError:
# models.py class Homework(models.Model): ... student = models.ForeignKey(Student, on_delete=models.RESTRICT) # Django shell student.delete() # Raises RestrictedError.
Unlike
PREVENT,
RESTRICT allows deletion of a referenced object if it also references a different object that is being deleted in the same operation, but via a
CASCADE relationship. To learn more, see the example in Django documentation.
This option sets the
ForeignKey to
null, but we have to specify
null=True in our model.
# models.py class Homework(models.Model): ... student = models.ForeignKey(Student, on_delete=models.SET_NULL, null=True) # Django shell student.delete() # Sets the foreign key in homework to null and deletes student.
This option sets the
ForeignKey to its default value, but we have to specify a default value in our model.
# models.py class Homework(models.Model): ... student = models.ForeignKey(Student, on_delete=models.SET_DEFAULT, default=1) # Django shell student.delete() # Sets the foreign key in homework to the student whose id is 1, and deletes student.
This option sets the
ForeignKey to the value passed to
SET()
# models.py class Homework(models.Model): ... student = models.ForeignKey(Student, on_delete=models.SET(get_student)) # Django shell student.delete() # Calls the get_student function that you have defined, sets the foreign key in homework to the value returned by the get_student function, and deletes student.
This option makes no changes to the object with the
ForeignKey. In most cases,
DO_NOTHING is a bad choice as it can create integrity issues. But some advance level use cases might need this option.
# models.py class Homework(models.Model): ... student = models.ForeignKey(Student, on_delete=models.DO_NOTHING) # Django shell student.delete() # Deletes student. Makes no changes to homework.
