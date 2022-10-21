What Does `on_delete` do in Django Models?

The Problem

What does the on_delete option do in Django models?

The Solution

The on_delete option determines how the deletion of referenced data will be handled by the database to maintain data integrity.

Let’s say we are making a learning management system (LMS). We define the following models:

class Student(models.Model):
    name = models.CharField(max_length = 255)

class Homework(models.Model):
    title = models.CharField(max_length = 255)
    student = models.ForeignKey(Student, on_delete=models.CASCADE)

The Homework model stores a reference to the student who submitted that homework as a ForeignKey . A ForeignKey is a many-to-one relationship, which means that every student can submit multiple homework assignments, but each homework assignment can be submitted by only one student.

Let’s create an instance of both objects:

# Run these commands in Django shell
student = Student.objects.create(name="Jane")
homework = Homework.objects.create(title="Jane's homework", student=student_1)

What happens if we want to delete homework ? We can do so without any problem as student doesn’t contain any reference to homework . The student instance existed before we created homework and it can carry on existing after we delete homework .

But before we can delete student , we have to tell Django what to do with homework . Do we want orphaned homework instances lying around in our LMS? Or do we need to delete all the homework submitted by a student when that student is deleted?

This is where the on_delete option is used. It tells Django what behavior to adopt when the referenced object is deleted. We can set on_delete to one of seven options. Let’s take a look at each option:

CASCADE

Cascades deletes. When we delete student , homework will also be deleted.

# models.py
class Homework(models.Model):
    ...
    student = models.ForeignKey(Student, on_delete=models.CASCADE)

# Django shell
student.delete()  # also deletes homework

PROTECT

Prevents deletion of the referenced object. When we try to delete student , we will get a ProtectedError:

# models.py
class Homework(models.Model):
    ...
    student = models.ForeignKey(Student, on_delete=models.PROTECT)

# Django shell
student.delete()  # Raises ProtectedError. We first need to delete homework before Django will allow us to delete student.

RESTRICT

Prevents deletion of the referenced object. When we try to delete student , we will get a RestrictedError:

# models.py
class Homework(models.Model):
    ...
    student = models.ForeignKey(Student, on_delete=models.RESTRICT)

# Django shell
student.delete()  # Raises RestrictedError.

Unlike PREVENT , RESTRICT allows deletion of a referenced object if it also references a different object that is being deleted in the same operation, but via a CASCADE relationship. To learn more, see the example in Django documentation.

This option sets the ForeignKey to null , but we have to specify null=True in our model.

# models.py
class Homework(models.Model):
    ...
    student = models.ForeignKey(Student, on_delete=models.SET_NULL, null=True)

# Django shell
student.delete()  # Sets the foreign key in homework to null and deletes student.

This option sets the ForeignKey to its default value, but we have to specify a default value in our model.

# models.py
class Homework(models.Model):
    ...
    student = models.ForeignKey(Student, on_delete=models.SET_DEFAULT, default=1)

# Django shell
student.delete()  # Sets the foreign key in homework to the student whose id is 1, and deletes student.

This option sets the ForeignKey to the value passed to SET()

# models.py
class Homework(models.Model):
    ...
    student = models.ForeignKey(Student, on_delete=models.SET(get_student))

# Django shell
student.delete()  # Calls the get_student function that you have defined, sets the foreign key in homework to the value returned by the get_student function, and deletes student.

This option makes no changes to the object with the ForeignKey . In most cases, DO_NOTHING is a bad choice as it can create integrity issues. But some advance level use cases might need this option.