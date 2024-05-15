Django: ValueError: unable to configure handle "loggers"

David Y. — May 15, 2024

You are trying to configure logging for your Django application, but keep getting the following error message:

ValueError: Unable to configure handler 'loggers'

This is your logging configuration dictionary in settings.py :

import os LOGGING = { "version": 1, "disable_existing_loggers": False, "root": { "handlers": ["console"], "level": "WARNING", }, "handlers": { "console": { "class": "logging.StreamHandler", }, "loggers": { "django": { "handlers": ["console"], "level": os.getenv("DJANGO_LOG_LEVEL", "INFO"), "propagate": False, }, }, }, }

What is the cause of this error and how do you fix it?

The Solution

The error is caused by a mistake in the structure of the logging dictionary. In the dictionary above, loggers is an element of handlers , but it should be a top-level element, per the Django documentation. A bare-bones LOGGING dictionary should be structured as follows:

LOGGING = { 'version': 1, 'disable_existing_loggers': False, 'formatters': { # add formatters here (optional) }, 'handlers': { # add handlers here }, 'loggers': { # add loggers here }, }

Here is a correctly indented version of the LOGGING dictionary: