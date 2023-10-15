Equivalent of printf or String.Format in JavaScript

David Y.

October 15, 2023

The Problem

In JavaScript, how can I print strings containing the values of variables? I would use printf() to do this in C or PHP and string.Format() to do this in C# or String.format() in Java. What is the JavaScript equivalent of these functions?

The Solution

Modern JavaScript supports template strings delimited with backticks, which can contain arbitrary JavaScript expressions inside one or more ${} blocks. For example: