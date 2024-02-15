FastAPI StreamingResponse not streaming with generator function

For one of the endpoints in my FastAPI, I need to return a large amount of data. I want to use FastAPI’s
StreamingResponse so that my API’s client applications can start processing the data as it arrives. I’ve built a simplified prototype to test out the idea:
from fastapi import FastAPI from fastapi.responses import StreamingResponse app = FastAPI() def data_generator(): # simulate data streaming for number in range(100): yield f"{number}\n" @app.get("/stream") def stream_data(): return StreamingResponse(data_generator())
But, when I query the
/stream endpoint in my browser, I receive the entirety of the data in one response instead of as a stream. Why isn’t this working as I expected and how can I fix it?
This issue is likely caused by the way browsers buffer responses – the client may be buffering the entire stream before displaying it as a single response. To force browsers and other HTTP clients to treat our response as a stream, we need to set its
Content-Type to
text/event-stream.
It’s possible that the
data_generator function finishes too quickly for the data to be streamed in more than a single chunk. We should add a time delay to the function to better simulate a real data stream.
Here is an updated version of the code with these two changes applied:
from fastapi import FastAPI from fastapi.responses import StreamingResponse import time app = FastAPI() def data_generator(): for number in range(100): # simulate data streaming yield f"data: {number}\n\n" time.sleep(1) # 1 second delay to simulate streaming @app.get("/stream") def stream_data(): return StreamingResponse(data_generator(), headers={ "Content-Type": "text/event-stream" }) # appropriate Content-Type header added to response
When moving beyond this simple prototype and manual testing in the browser, it is important to ensure that the HTTP client consuming this request supports HTTP streaming.
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.