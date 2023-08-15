Fetch and pull all branches in Git

After cloning a Git repository that has many branches, I can only see a single branch in my local copy. How do I pull all branches from the remote repository and have them show up in the output of
git branch?
To create local equivalents of all branches in the remote repository, we can run the following bash for loop:
for remotebranch in `git branch -r | grep -v HEAD`; do git branch --track ${remotebranch#origin/} $remotebranch done
This code loops through all branches in the remote repository and creates local equivalents for them. For example, when the script encounters
origin/dev, it will create a local
dev branch which tracks it (note the use of substitution syntax to remove
origin/). These branches will now show up in the output of
git branch and can be checked out, committed to, pulled and pushed.
If we only need to view the remote branches, and not work on them, we can use
git fetch instead:
git fetch --all
We will then be able to view the repository state at each of these branches in detached HEAD state by running
git checkout origin/remote-branch-name.
If we only need to work on one or two remote branches, we can create and check out local versions of them manually using the following
git checkout command:
git checkout -b local-branch-name origin/remote-branch-name
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.