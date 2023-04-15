Answers by Sentry

Find files in current and all subdirectories in Bash

The Problem

How can I recursively find all files in current folders and subfolders based on wildcard matching using Bash?

The Solution

We can accomplish this using the find command:

find . -type f -name "A*"

In the above command, . specifies the current directory, -type f match files only, and -name specifies the filename to search for. This command will recursively search the current directory and its subdirectories for all files that have names starting with “A”. Note that this will be a case-sensitive search. To perform a case-insensitive search, use -iname instead.

