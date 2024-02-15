Fix FastAPI "Invalid args for response field: check that class is a valid Pydantic field type" error

David Y.

February 15, 2024

The Problem

I’m seeing the error below when I run my FastAPI project:

Click to Copy fastapi.exceptions.FastAPIError: Invalid args for response field! Hint: check that <class 'main.User'> is a valid pydantic field type

My code looks like this:

Click to Copy from fastapi import FastAPI app = FastAPI() class User(): firstname: str surname: str age: int @app.post("/create-user/") async def create_user(user: User): # ... user creation operations ... return {"Message": "User created."}

What is going wrong and how do I fix it?

The Solution

FastAPI expects the values passed into its API route functions to be of types it recognizes. As FastAPI uses Pydantic to validate data types, any types we pass into route functions should inherit from Pydantic’s BaseModel class. Therefore, we can fix this error by making User inherit from BaseModel :

Click to Copy from fastapi import FastAPI from pydantic import BaseModel # import BaseModel app = FastAPI() class User(BaseModel): # inherit BaseModel firstname: str surname: str age: int @app.post("/create-user/") async def create_user(user: User): # ... user creation operations ... return {"Message": "User created."}

As an alternative, we could alter our create_user function to take the attributes of the User class as individual parameters:

Click to Copy from fastapi import FastAPI app = FastAPI() class User(): firstname: str surname: str age: int @app.post("/create-user/") async def create_user(firstname: str, surname: str, age: int): # ... user creation operations ... return {"Message": "User created."}