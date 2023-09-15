Answers by Sentry

Hide scroll bar, while still being able to scroll

Matthew C.

The Problem

You want to hide a page or page element scrollbar while still allowing scrolling; how do you do this? You may want to do this to improve the UI of a page. The page may not need a scrollbar to indicate that a user can scroll down, for example, a gallery of images with a scroll-down indicator icon.

You should try to avoid hiding scrollbars if possible. Hiding a scrollbar is not a good idea in terms of accessibility. Instead of hiding a scrollbar, consider styling it.

The Solution

You can hide the scrollbar with CSS using the -webkit-scrollbar CSS pseudo-element:

body::-webkit-scrollbar {
  display: none;
}

This will only work for Blink- and WebKit-based browsers: Chrome, Edge, Opera, Safari, all browsers on iOS, and others.

To hide the scrollbar in Firefox, set the scrollbar-width CSS property on the <html> element to “none”:

html {
  scrollbar-width: none;
}

You can also hide the scrollbar using JavaScript. For example, you can create a button to toggle the scrollbar visibility:

<button id="scrollbarToggle">
    Toggle Scrollbar
</button>

Create two different CSS classes to hide the scrollbar in Blink- and WebKit-based browsers or Firefox:

body.noScrollbarBlinkWebKit::-webkit-scrollbar {
    display: none;
}

html.noScrollbarFirefox {
    scrollbar-width: none;
}

You can then add an event listener to the button and toggle the CSS class on or off. The CSS class toggled will depend on the browser:

const scrollbarToggle = document.getElementById("scrollbarToggle");

const { userAgent } = navigator;
const isWebkit = /\b(iPad|iPhone|iPod)\b/.test(userAgent)
  || /WebKit/.test(userAgent)
  || /Chrome/.test(userAgent)
  || /Edge/.test(userAgent)
  || window.MSStream;

function toggleScrollbar() {
  if (!isWebkit) {
    document.documentElement.classList.toggle("noScrollbarFirefox");
  } else if (isWebkit) {
    document.body.classList.toggle("noScrollbarBlinkWebKit");
  }
}

scrollbarToggle.addEventListener("click", () => {
  toggleScrollbar();
});

The type of browser is detected using the user agent. Browser detection is generally not recommended.

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK

<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
  1. Configure your DSN
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.