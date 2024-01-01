How can I Check for "undefined" in JavaScript?

You want to check if a value is
undefined. For example, you may want to check if the value returned from a fetch request is defined before trying to access its properties. How do you do this?
There are two common ways to check if a value is undefined.
You can use the strict equality operator (
===) to check if a value is
undefined:
value === undefined
You can also check if the type of a value is
undefined using the
typeof operator:
typeof value === 'undefined'
An interesting thing to note is that
undefined is not a reserved word in JavaScript. A reserved word is a keyword that can’t be used as an identifier for naming things such as variables, properties, or functions. Reserved words include:
import,
const, and
return. You can use
undefined as a variable name, as long as the variable is not in the global scope. As can be seen in the example code below, you can make the
typeof undefined equal to
string:
function myFunction() { const undefined = "string value"; console.log(undefined); // string value console.log(typeof undefined); // string } myFunction();
You can name variables
undefined, but you shouldn’t because it will create bugs.
