How can I convert a string to a boolean in JavaScript?

You have a string that you want to convert to a boolean. You may have a boolean value that gets converted to a string, for example when values are submitted via a form. How do you convert a “true” or “false” string to a boolean?
You can use an equality operator,
Boolean() constructor, or the double NOT (
!!) operator to convert a “true” or “false” string to a boolean.
===)
You can parse the string to a boolean using the strict equality operator(
===). You can check if the value is equal to “true”:
let trueStr = "true"; trueStr = (trueStr === "true"); console.log(trueStr, typeof trueStr); // true "boolean"
This would also work using the equality operator (
==), which will try to coerce the values being compared to the same type before comparing them. It’s best to use the strict equality operator (
===), as the type conversion of the equality operator (
==) can lead to unexpected results:
console.log("" === "0"); // false console.log(0 == ""); // true console.log(0 == "0"); // true console.log(false == "false"); // false console.log(false == "0"); // true console.log(false == ""); // true
You can also use the
toLowerCase() method to do a case-insensitive check for “true”:
let trueStr = "true"; trueStr = (trueStr.toLowerCase() === "true"); console.log(trueStr, typeof trueStr); // true "boolean"
The problem with the above code is that it will throw an error if the
trueStr variable is
null or
undefined:
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'toLowerCase')
There are two fixes for this. You can use the
typeOf operator to check that the value is a string before lower casing the value:
let trueStr = null; trueStr = (typeof trueStr === "string" && trueStr.toLowerCase() === "true"); console.log(trueStr, typeof trueStr); // false "boolean"
You can also use an if statement to first check if the
trueStr variable is defined:
let trueStr = null; if (trueStr) { trueStr = (trueStr.toLowerCase() === "true"); } console.log(trueStr, typeof trueStr); // null "object"
Boolean() Constructor or the Double NOT (
!!) Operator
You can use the
Boolean() constructor to create a boolean object and then use its
valueOf property to get the primitive boolean value. It takes in a value to convert to a boolean. If the value is
falsy it will return
false. If the value is
truthy, it will return
true. All values are truthy except:
false,
0,
-0,
0n,
"",
null,
undefined, and
NaN.
The double NOT (
!!) operator coerces a value to a primitive boolean value, like the
Boolean() constructor:
const str1 = "true"; const str2 = "false"; const str3 = ""; const str4 = " "; console.log(!!str1); // true console.log(!!str2); // true console.log(!!str3); // false console.log(!!str4); // true console.log(Boolean(str1).valueOf()); // true console.log(Boolean(str2).valueOf()); // true console.log(Boolean(str3).valueOf()); // false console.log(Boolean(str4).valueOf()); // true
These methods are not ideal as “false” returns
true because the only falsy string is an empty string.
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.