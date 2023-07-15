How can I set the default value for an HTML select element?

Matthew C.

The Problem

The default value of a <select> element when a page first loads is the value of the first option element. In the code example below, the select element will have a default value of “milk”:

<select>
  <option value="milk">milk</option>
  <option value="sugar">sugar</option>
  <option value="eggs">eggs</option>
</select>

How do you set a different default value?

The Solution

You can add the selected attribute to the option element that you want to make the initial default value:

<select>
  <option value="milk">milk</option>
  <option value="sugar" selected>sugar</option>
  <option value="eggs">eggs</option>
</select>

If you want the default value to be an empty string, you can add an extra option element as the first option element and set its value to an empty string:

<select>
  <option disabled selected value="">Select an option</option>
  <option value="milk">milk</option>
  <option value="sugar">sugar</option>
  <option value="eggs">eggs</option>
</select>