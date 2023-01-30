How do I check if an array includes a value in JavaScript?

You want to check if an array contains a particular value. How do you do this?
There are two JavaScript array methods that are commonly used to find a value in an array:
includes() and
indexOf(). If you are checking if an array contains a primitive value, such as a string or number, the solution is more straightforward than if you are checking for a value that’s an object.
A primitive value is a value that’s not an object. There are seven primitive data types: string, number,
bigint, boolean,
undefined, symbol, and
null.
Using the
includes() method is the most readable method to check if an array contains a primitive value:
console.log(["Jenny", "Matilda", "Greta"].includes("Matilda")); // true
The first argument of the
includes() method is the
searchElement. This is the value that the method searches for in the array. The method returns
true if the
searchElement is found and
false if it’s not found. There’s also an optional second argument called
fromIndex, which is the index at which to start searching in the array.
You can also use the
indexOf() method to determine if an array contains a primitive value:
console.log(["Jenny", "Matilda", "Greta"].indexOf("Matilda") !== -1); // true
This method returns the index position of the value in the array. If the value is not in the array, it returns -1. You can use this with the strict inequality operator (
!==) to return
true if the value is in the array, or
false if it’s not.
You can also use the
lastIndexOf() method in the same way as the
indexOf() method to check if an array contains a primitive value.
If you are checking if an array contains an object that’s pointing to the same place in memory as one of the array items, then the check is the same as when checking for a primitive value:
const person = [{ name: "Bill" }, { age: 44 }]; const val = person[0]; console.log(person.includes(val)); // true
If the value is not pointing to the same location in memory, the
includes() method will return
false. In the code below, a new object is created for the
val variable, which has the same properties as the first element in the
person array:
const person = [{ name: "Bill" }, { age: 44 }]; const val = { name: "Bill" }; console.log(person.includes(val)); // false
Even though two different objects can have the same properties with equal values, they are not considered equal when compared using the strict equality operator (
===), which the
includes() method uses. This is because they are being compared by their reference, which is their location in memory. This is unlike primitive values, which are compared by value.
To test if two objects are equal in structure, a helper function is needed. It will iterate through the properties of each object to test if they have the same properties with the same values:
function shallowEqualityCheck(obj1, obj2) { const keys1 = Object.keys(obj1); const keys2 = Object.keys(obj2); if (keys1.length !== keys2.length) { return false; } for (const key of keys1) { if (obj1[key] !== obj2[key]) { return false; } } return true; }
This
shallowEqualityCheck function first checks if the objects have the same number of properties and, if they do, it checks that the value of each property in object 1 is the same as the value of the corresponding property in object 2.
This function does a shallow equality check of two objects. It does not check for nested object properties. If you need to compare objects with nested properties, you’ll need to do a deep equality check.
This shallow equality check function can be used with the
some() array method to check if an array contains a specific object:
const person = [{ name: "Bill" }, { age: 44 }]; const val = { name: "Bill" }; console.log(person.some((item) => shallowEqualityCheck(item, val))); // true
The
some() method tests if at least one element in the array passes the test implemented by the passed-in
callbackFn. This function is executed for each element of the array. If the function returns
true for any of the array items, the
some() method will return
true.
In the above code, the
some() method uses the
shallowEqualityCheck function to check if any of the elements in the
person array match the value of the
val object.
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.