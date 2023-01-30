Get value of text input field using JavaScript

Matthew C.

January 30, 2023

The Problem

You want to get the value of a text input field using JavaScript. How do you do this?

The Solution

Get the <input> element using one of the methods on the document interface that returns a DOM Element , such as getElementById . You can then get the element’s value using the value property. The example code below shows HTML and JavaScript code for an <input> element with a button to get the value of the input:

Click to Copy <label for="name">Name:</label> <input type="text" id="name" name="name" required /> <button id="input-btn" type="button"> Get input value </button>

Click to Copy const inputBtn = document.getElementById("input-btn"); const inputEl = document.getElementById("name"); function getInputVal() { console.log(inputEl.value); } inputBtn.addEventListener("click", getInputVal);