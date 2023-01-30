Get value of text input field using JavaScript

Answers by Sentry

The Problem

You want to get the value of a text input field using JavaScript. How do you do this?

The Solution

Get the <input> element using one of the methods on the document interface that returns a DOM Element, such as getElementById. You can then get the element’s value using the value property. The example code below shows HTML and JavaScript code for an <input> element with a button to get the value of the input:

    <label for="name">Name:</label>
    <input
      type="text"
      id="name"
      name="name"
      required
    />
    <button id="input-btn" type="button">
        Get input value
    </button>

const inputBtn = document.getElementById("input-btn");
const inputEl = document.getElementById("name");

function getInputVal() {
  console.log(inputEl.value);
}

inputBtn.addEventListener("click", getInputVal);

A "click" event listener is added to the button to get the value of the input when the button is clicked.

