Get value of text input field using JavaScript

You want to get the value of a text input field using JavaScript. How do you do this?
Get the
<input> element using one of the methods on the
document interface that returns a DOM
Element, such as
getElementById. You can then get the element’s value using the
value property. The example code below shows HTML and JavaScript code for an
<input> element with a button to get the value of the input:
<label for="name">Name:</label> <input type="text" id="name" name="name" required /> <button id="input-btn" type="button"> Get input value </button>
const inputBtn = document.getElementById("input-btn"); const inputEl = document.getElementById("name"); function getInputVal() { console.log(inputEl.value); } inputBtn.addEventListener("click", getInputVal);
A
"click" event listener is added to the button to get the value of the input when the button is clicked.
