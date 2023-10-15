How to change user password in PostgreSQL?

Richard C.

October 15, 2023

The Problem

In PostgreSQL, how do you change a user’s password? And how do you reset the superuser password if you forget it?

The Solution

To change a user’s password you need to be logged into PostgreSQL as a user with superuser or alter role permissions. Then run this command in your SQL terminal:

ALTER USER username WITH PASSWORD 'pword';

If you are working in a terminal and want to log in as the default postgres user to do the above, use:

psql -U postgres

If you have forgotten your postgres user password and need to reset it, you can run the following command in a terminal:

sudo -u postgres psql

Now in psql enter the command to change your password.

\password

Enter and confirm your new superuser password.