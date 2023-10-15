How to change user password in PostgreSQL?

In PostgreSQL, how do you change a user’s password? And how do you reset the superuser password if you forget it?
To change a user’s password you need to be logged into PostgreSQL as a user with superuser or
alter role permissions. Then run this command in your SQL terminal:
ALTER USER username WITH PASSWORD 'pword';
If you are working in a terminal and want to log in as the default postgres user to do the above, use:
psql -U postgres
If you have forgotten your postgres user password and need to reset it, you can run the following command in a terminal:
sudo -u postgres psql
Now in psql enter the command to change your password.
\password
Enter and confirm your new superuser password.
If you are on Windows you do not have access to
su and may need to change your localhost machine to trusted in the file
pg_hba.conf.
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.