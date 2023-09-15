How to find all tables containing a column with the specified name in MS SQL Server

If your SQL Server database has numerous tables, each with many columns, you might have difficulty recalling exactly which tables contain the data you want. How can we search the column names themselves, not the data in the columns, to find which might hold what we’re looking for?
In SQL Server it’s easy. Run the following query, replacing the database name with yours, and the column name with what you are searching for:
SELECT Table_Name, Column_Name FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.COLUMNS WHERE TABLE_CATALOG = 'MyDatabase' AND COLUMN_NAME LIKE '%age%'
The
% signs mean SQL will return partial matches of the column name, making your search more powerful.
This query will work in MySQL and PostgreSQL too, with a few small changes. This is why we don’t recommend using SQL Server-specific tables, like
sys.columns, to search for column names.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.