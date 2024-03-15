How to set cell padding and cell spacing in CSS

You have a table such as the table shown below:
<table> <tr> <th>Name</th> <th>Age</th> <th>Location</th> </tr> <tr> <td>Jessie</td> <td>22</td> <td>Brazil</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke</td> <td>30</td> <td>England</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Samantha</td> <td>24</td> <td>Cambodia</td> </tr> </table>
The
<td> elements, which define the cells of the table that contain data, have a border so that you can see the table cells:
td { border: 1px solid black; }
How do you set the padding inside the cells and the spacing between the cells?
To set the cell padding, set the padding of the
<td> elements:
td { padding: 1rem; }
To set the spacing between cells, set the
border-spacing property of the
<table> element:
table { border-spacing: 30px; }
Note that
border-spacing does not have any effect if the
border-collapse property of the
<table> element is set to “collapse”. The
border-collapse property determines whether the cells share borders or have separate borders. When set to “collapse”, the cells share borders.
