Import files from a different folder in Python

How do I import local Python scripts in different folders?
How we import Python scripts will depend on the directory structure we’re working with. There are different methods for importing scripts in child directories, parent directories, or sibling directories.
Let’s say we have the following directory structure:
/project main.py /lib /special specialfunctions.py libfunctions.py /app appfunctions.py
We should be able to import functions from any one of these scripts to any other. As we’ll see below, importing from child directories is quite straightforward whereas importing from parent or sibling directories is more complex.
To import functions from
libfunctions.py into
main.py, we can use the following import statement:
from lib.libfunctions import *
Similar syntax can be used to import from
appfunctions.py:
from app.appfunctions import *
To import from
specialfunctions.py, we add its containing subdirectory to our import path:
from lib.special.specialfunctions import *
To import scripts from parent or sibling directories, we can use package relative imports. First, we must ensure that our directories are recognized as packages by Python, which we can do by creating an empty file named
__init__.py in each of them.
/project main.py __init__.py /lib /special specialfunctions.py __init__.py libfunctions.py __init__.py /app appfunctions.py __init__.py
To import functions in
main.py into
appfunctions.py (import from parent directory), we can use the following syntax:
from ..main import *
Due to how relative imports are resolved in Python, executing
appfunctions.py in the normal way (i.e. running
python appfunctions.py) will fail with the following error:
ImportError: attempted relative import with no known parent package
This happens because Python will assume that
appfunctions.py is at the top of the module hierarchy when executed directly. To provide Python with the correct context for
appfunctions.py, we must call it using the
-m (module) syntax. Run the following command from the parent directory of
project:
python -m project.app.appfunctions
To import functions in
libfunctions.py into
appfunctions.py (import from sibling directory), we can use the following syntax in
appfunctions.py:
from ..lib.libfunctions import *
As with imports from parent directories, we must use
-m syntax to execute
appfunctions.py, or execution will fail due to an
ImportError.
As we’ve seen, package relative imports can be quite brittle and will prevent us from executing Python scripts in the normal way. An alternative method for importing scripts from parent or sibling directories is to add the directory to the system path before importing it. This avoids the issues with relative imports.
For example, to import
main.py into
appfunctions.py (import from parent directory), we can write the following:
import os, sys sys.path.insert(1, "/".join(os.path.realpath(__file__).split("/")[0:-2])) import main
Here we’re creating the path to
main.py by taking the full path of
appfunctions.py and slicing the last two segments (
"app/appfunctions.py") from it. We insert it into the system path at index 1 to ensure that it resolves after the main script but before anything else. Once this is done, we can import
main.py or any other files in
project using their names, as we would with installed modules.
To import functions from
libfunctions.py in
appfunctions.py (import from sibling directory), we can write the following:
import os, sys sys.path.insert(1, "/".join(os.path.realpath(__file__).split("/")[0:-2]) + "/lib") import libfunctions
To import both, we can add
main.py’s directory to the path and import
libfunctions.py as if it were in a child directory.
import os, sys sys.path.insert(1, "/".join(os.path.realpath(__file__).split("/")[0:-2])) import main from lib.libfunctions import *
Altering the system path is a convenient hack for importing files in this way, but can cause problems if we have files with the same names in different directories.
