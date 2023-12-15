In C# how to convert a string to a DateTime, and format a DateTime as 'YYYYMMDDHHMMSS' format

Richard C.

December 15, 2023

The Problem

In C#, how do you convert a string into a DateTime object? For example, how do you convert a specific string format like the one below into a date:

Click to Copy var dateString = "2023-12-11 14:36:05,390";

Also, given a date, how do you format it as a string, such as 20231211143605 in the form YYYYMMDDHHMMSS ?

The Solution

To instantiate a DateTime, pass the constructor a number for each part of the date, from year to milliseconds:

Click to Copy using System; public class Program { public static void Main() { var date = new DateTime(2023,12,11, 14,36,5, 390); Console.WriteLine(date); // 12/11/2023 14:36:05 } }

The parameters after day are optional. Excluding them will set your day’s time to midnight.

Instead of constructing a DateTime manually, you can pass it a string. We recommend always using ParseExact to validate the format of your date string:

Click to Copy using System; using System.Globalization; public class Program { public static void Main() { var dateString = "2023-12-11 14:36:05,390"; try { var date = DateTime.ParseExact(dateString, "yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss,fff", CultureInfo.InvariantCulture); Console.WriteLine(date); // 12/11/2023 14:36:05 } catch { // handle incorrect string error } } }

Here we specify the exact format of the string, and we ignore any regional differences, like commas versus periods for decimal placeholders, with InvariantCulture . If your string is expected to have commas, the parse will disallow periods.

Do not use DateTime.Parse(dateString); for any important work because the string you have might be in an unexpected format that parses into a DateTime without error, but is not the date you expected.

If you have a complex custom date format, you can specify it exactly using .NET custom string components. Note that M is month and m is minute. H is the 24-hour format for hours and h is the 12-hour format.

You can use these custom format components to create a format for printing dates to strings:

Click to Copy using System; public class Program { public static void Main() { var date = new DateTime(2023, 12, 11, 14, 36, 5, 390); var dateString = date.ToString("yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss,fff"); Console.WriteLine(dateString); // 2023-12-11 14:36:05,390 } }

So a form like YYYYMMDDHHMMSS can be represented as date.ToString("yyyyMMddHHmmss"); .

If your application is going to be used in multiple countries that have different defaults for displaying the date, it’s better to use a standard .NET date format and specify the country, than to use a custom format string. Your custom format won’t change from country to country automatically and may confuse users. Here’s how to specify a country-aware standard format:

Click to Copy using System; using System.Globalization; // to use CultureInfo public class Program { public static void Main() { var date = new DateTime(2023, 12, 11, 14, 36, 5, 390); var us = new CultureInfo("en-US"); var usString = date.ToString("f", us); Console.WriteLine(usString); // Monday, December 11, 2023 2:36 PM var uk = new CultureInfo("en-GB"); var ukString = date.ToString("f", uk); Console.WriteLine(ukString); // Monday, 11 December 2023 14:36 } }

You can get the country your application is currently running in using CultureInfo.CurrentCulture; .

The full list of standard format strings is documented here.