In SQL how to use GROUP BY on multiple columns?

In SQL, what exactly does
GROUP BY do? How does it work when applied to multiple columns instead of just one?
Let’s use an example table of people with names and ages. (All commands in this article work on MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MS SQL Server.)
CREATE TABLE Person ( Id INT PRIMARY KEY, Name VARCHAR(255), Age INT ); INSERT INTO Person (Id, Name, Age) VALUES (1, 'Amir', 25), (2, 'Amir', 25), (3, 'Aya', 2), (4, 'Aya', 30), (5, 'Leila', 8), (6, 'Leila', 35), (7, 'Ndidi', 12), (8, 'Ndidi', 12), (9, 'Ndidi', 25), (10, 'Sofia', 42), (11, 'Mateo', 8), (12, 'Mateo', 67), (13, 'Yara', 35), (14, 'Yara', 35), (15, 'Yara', 4), (16, 'Yara', 35);
First, let’s select
Name from the table:
SELECT Name FROM Person; -- Name -- Amir -- Amir -- Aya -- Aya -- Leila -- Leila -- Ndidi -- Ndidi -- Ndidi -- Sofia -- Mateo -- Mateo -- Yara -- Yara -- Yara -- Yara
Sixteen rows are returned because there are 16 people in the table.
If you want to remove duplicates you can either use
DISTINCT or
GROUP BY:
SELECT DISTINCT Name FROM Person; -- Name -- Amir -- Aya -- Leila -- Mateo -- Ndidi -- Sofia -- Yara
SELECT Name FROM Person GROUP BY Name; -- Name -- Amir -- Aya -- Leila -- Mateo -- Ndidi -- Sofia -- Yara
GROUP BY merges all identical values in a column into a single row, effectively making it return unique values for a column. Unlike
DISTINCT,
GROUP BY allows you to calculate information related to each group. The functions that do this are called aggregate functions. They are
COUNT,
SUM,
AVG,
MIN, and
MAX. For example:
SELECT Name, COUNT(Name) FROM Person GROUP BY Name; -- Name COUNT(Name) -- Amir 2 -- Aya 2 -- Leila 2 -- Ndidi 3 -- Sofia 1 -- Mateo 2 -- Yara 4
If you use
GROUP BY on two or more columns, it will merge all pairs of values that are the same in both columns into a single row. In our example, if we group by both
Name and
Age, then one row will be returned for every person that has the same name and the same age. Here’s the query:
SELECT Name, Age, COUNT(1) FROM Person GROUP BY Name, Age; -- Name Age COUNT(1) -- Amir 25 2 -- Aya 2 1 -- Aya 30 1 -- Leila 8 1 -- Leila 35 1 -- Mateo 8 1 -- Mateo 67 1 -- Ndidi 12 2 -- Ndidi 25 1 -- Sofia 42 1 -- Yara 4 1 -- Yara 35 3
You can see that there are seven people with the same name, but there are only three people with the same name and age.
Using
GROUP BY Name, Age as opposed to
GROUP BY Age, Name will make no difference to the results returned (except for the column order).
Do not write
GROUP BY Name AND Age instead of
GROUP BY Age, Name. Even if your database server accepts this syntax, you will likely get incorrect results.
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.