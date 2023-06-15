Kill process using port in Windows

On Windows, how can I find which process is listening on a given port and kill it? For example, I want to find and kill the process listening on
localhost:8080.
We can do this using the Windows command line. Run
cmd.exe as an administrator and enter the following command:
netstat -ano | findstr :8080
In the first part of this command, we invoke
netstat, a utility for viewing network connections.
-a shows all connections and listening ports.
-n shows IP addresses and port numbers numerically.
-o shows the process ID for each connection or listening port.
This will show all current TCP connections on our system. In the second part of the command, we pipe this output into
findstr to find and display the line showing information about the process listening on TCP port 8080. Our output should resemble the following:
TCP 0.0.0.0:8080 0.0.0.0:0 LISTENING 2660 TCP [::]:8080 [::]:0 LISTENING 2660
The final number on both lines is the process ID (PID) of the process using port 8080. Using this PID, we can end the process with
taskkill:
taskkill /PID 2660 /F
The
/PID flag indicates that we’re locating the task to kill by PID, and the
/F flag will forcefully end the task. After running this command, we should see the following output:
SUCCESS: The process with PID 2660 has been terminated.
If we rerun the
netstat command above, we should now get empty output.
A quicker way to do this, with only a single command, is to use the NPM package
kill-port. With NPM installed, just run the following command:
npx kill-port 8080
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.