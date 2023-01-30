Answers by Sentry

Loop over an array in JavaScript

David Y.

The problem

What is the best way to loop over an array in JavaScript?

The solution

Looping over arrays in JavaScript was historically done using either a standard for loop or the Array.prototype.forEach() loop. The former approach loops over indexes rather than items, and the latter approach can sometimes behave unexpectedly. Modern JavaScript provides the for...of statement as a simple way to loop over array items.

const numbers = [1, 2, 3];

for (const number of numbers) {
  console.log(number);
}

// output:
// 1
// 2
// 3

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK

<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
  1. Configure your DSN
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.