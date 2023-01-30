Loop over an array in JavaScript

David Y.

January 30, 2023

The problem

What is the best way to loop over an array in JavaScript?

The solution

Looping over arrays in JavaScript was historically done using either a standard for loop or the Array.prototype.forEach() loop. The former approach loops over indexes rather than items, and the latter approach can sometimes behave unexpectedly. Modern JavaScript provides the for...of statement as a simple way to loop over array items.