Make FastAPI run calls in parallel instead of serial

I’ve written the following code to test out FastAPI’s parallelism:
import time from fastapi import FastAPI, Request app = FastAPI() @app.get("/ping") async def ping(request: Request): print("Hello") time.sleep(5) print("Goodbye") return { "PING": "PONG!" }
When I test this out by calling the
/ping API route multiple times, I get the following output:
Hello Goodbye Hello Goodbye
This indicates that the server is processing my
/ping requests one after the other, i.e. in serial. If it were processing them in parallel, I would expect to see this output:
Hello Hello Goodbye Goodbye
My
ping function is defined as
async, so I’m uncertain why it is still being executed serially. How do I achieve parallelization?
Serial vs parallel processing is often conflated with synchronous vs asynchronous processing, but are quite different concepts in practice, even if they sometimes produce similar results.
time.sleep(5) in our code above.
These four types of processing can be combined in various ways depending on your application’s architecture. A simple FastAPI project like the one above will run as a serial asynchronous application by default. Asynchronous processing is a good way to make efficient use of a single thread.
However, to get the full benefits of asynchronous processing, we must indicate the points in our code where blocking functionality is invoked using the
await keyword. We also need to ensure that the operation we’re invoking is awaitable. Most standard Python functions were written with synchronous code in mind and are not compatible with
await – this includes
time.sleep.
Fortunately, Python’s built-in
asyncio library provides an awaitable
sleep command that we can use. Here’s how we can modify the code above to work asynchronously:
import asyncio # changed import from fastapi import FastAPI, Request app = FastAPI() @app.get("/ping") async def ping(request: Request): print("Hello") await asyncio.sleep(5) # added await and changed time to asyncio print("Goodbye") return { "PING": "PONG!" }
If we run this code and send two separate requests to
/ping, we should see this output in our terminal:
Hello Hello Goodbye Goodbye
This happens because our server now knows to pause processing of the first
/ping request once we reach
await asyncio.sleep(5) and move on to the next operation in the event loop, which is our second
/ping request. Then, once it encounters
await asyncio.sleep(5), it returns to processing the first request. This causes the
print("Hello") line in both requests to be executed before the
print("Goodbye") request in either of them.
Note that we may still get the old behavior if we issue the requests by opening two browser tabs in the same session, as most browsers will detect when the same URL is requested twice and cache the result from the first to use in the second. To test our endpoint correctly, we should issue the requests using a non-browser tool such as
wget or
curl:
curl http://localhost:8000/ping
wget http://localhost:8000/ping
Even with this change, our application is still processing operations serially, just in a more efficient order. For simple, low-traffic APIs, this should be sufficient. To achieve true parallelization, we need to run our FastAPI project on an ASGI server such as Uvicorn with more than one worker configured. FastAPI provides documentation on running a server with Uvicorn. For more information about how many Uvicorn workers should be configured for a given system, see this answer.
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.