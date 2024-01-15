Optional field missing value error in custom Pydantic model

David Y.

January 15, 2024

The Problem

I’ve built a custom Pydantic schema for my FastAPI project with a couple of optional fields of custom types:

Click to Copy class PetOwner: cat: Optional['Cat']

However, when Pydantic validates instances of this class that do not have a cat specified, it returns the following error message for every field in Cat :

Click to Copy field required (type=value_error.missing)

How do I make cat an optional field?

The Solution

The line cat: Optional['Cat'] declares a class attribute named cat with the type hint Optional['Cat'] . Optional is a class from the Python typing module, used to indicate that a value can be of the specified type or it can be None . It can also be written as Cat | None .

While we’ve assigned a type hint to cat , we have not assigned it a default value. In older versions of Pydantic, attributes with a type hint including None were implicitly assigned a default value of None , but this was changed for version 2. Therefore, it is necessary to assign cat a default value of None to produce the expected behavior.