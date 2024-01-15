Optional field missing value error in custom Pydantic model

I’ve built a custom Pydantic schema for my FastAPI project with a couple of optional fields of custom types:
class PetOwner: cat: Optional['Cat']
However, when Pydantic validates instances of this class that do not have a
cat specified, it returns the following error message for every field in
Cat:
field required (type=value_error.missing)
How do I make
cat an optional field?
The line
cat: Optional['Cat'] declares a class attribute named
cat with the type hint
Optional['Cat'].
Optional is a class from the Python typing module, used to indicate that a value can be of the specified type or it can be
None. It can also be written as
Cat | None.
While we’ve assigned a type hint to
cat, we have not assigned it a default value. In older versions of Pydantic, attributes with a type hint including
None were implicitly assigned a default value of
None, but this was changed for version 2. Therefore, it is necessary to assign
cat a default value of
None to produce the expected behavior.
class PetOwner: cat: Optional['Cat'] = None
