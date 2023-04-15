POST JSON data using cURL

David Y.

April 15, 2023

The Problem

How do I send a POST request containing JSON data using cURL?

I have tried the following request:

Click to Copy curl -X POST \ -d '{"user_id": 1, "verified": true}' \ https://example.com/api/method

However, this returns an HTTP 415 Unsupported Media Type error.

The Solution

Most web endpoints that accept JSON data will expect to receive requests with the Content-Type: application/json header. By default, cURL adds the header Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded when data is provided with a request. Therefore, we need to manually specify this header in our cURL request using the -H/--header flag:

Click to Copy curl -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"user_id": 1, "verified": true}' \ https://example.com/api/method