Print a multi-line string in Bash

David Y.

June 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I print a string with multiple lines in Bash?

echo "Hello

world"

produces:

Hello

world

The Solution

On some systems, echo includes a -e parameter, which will enable escape sequences like

. So this:

echo -e "Hello

world"

should produce:

Hello world

However, not all versions of echo support this flag. A more reliable and portable alternative is to use printf instead of echo :

printf "Hello

world"

will produce:

Hello world