Print a multi-line string in Bash

How can I print a string with multiple lines in Bash?
echo "Hello\nworld"
produces:
Hello\nworld
On some systems,
echo includes a
-e parameter, which will enable escape sequences like
\n. So this:
echo -e "Hello\nworld"
should produce:
Hello world
However, not all versions of
echo support this flag. A more reliable and portable alternative is to use
printf instead of
echo:
printf "Hello\nworld"
will produce:
Hello world
You can read more about
printf by typing
man printf into your terminal.
