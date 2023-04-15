Pulling vs. fetching in Git

What is the difference between
git pull and
git fetch?
The
git fetch command updates the remote tracking branches in a repository. In other words, it pulls the latest versions of the remote repository’s branches without applying any changes to local branches.
The
git pull command performs a
git fetch and then a
git merge or
git-rebase on the current branch in the local repository. In other words, it updates the repository’s remote-tracking branches and then brings the current local branch up to date with its remote version.
