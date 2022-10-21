Answers by Sentry

Redirect to a URL in Flask

How do I redirect to a URL in Flask?

Redirection in Flask can be done by returning a redirect response object, created by invoking the redirect() function. The same method is used for redirecting to other routes on the same application and external websites.

from flask import Flask, redirect

app = Flask(__name__)


@app.route("/redirect-external", methods=["GET"])
def redirect_external():
    return redirect("https://sentry.io/", code=302)


@app.route("/redirect-internal", methods=["GET"])
def redirect_internal():
    return redirect("/landing", code=302)


@app.route("/landing", methods=["GET"])
def landing():
    return "Internal redirect."


@app.route("/", methods=["GET"])
def index():
    return '<a href="/redirect-internal">Internal redirect</a>' \
           '<br>' \
           '<a href="/redirect-external">External redirect</a>'


if __name__ == '__main__':
    app.run(host="0.0.0.0", port=8080)

In the above application, visiting /redirect-internal will take the user to the /landing route, and visiting /redirect-external will take the user to https://sentry.io. An HTTP redirect code can be specified to indicate what kind of redirection is being performed. Different codes from 301 to 308 are used depending on the original request’s method and whether the redirect is temporary or permanent.

