Redirect to a URL in Flask

October 21, 2022

The Problem

How do I redirect to a URL in Flask?

The Solution

Redirection in Flask can be done by returning a redirect response object, created by invoking the redirect() function. The same method is used for redirecting to other routes on the same application and external websites.

Example code below:

from flask import Flask, redirect app = Flask(__name__) @app.route("/redirect-external", methods=["GET"]) def redirect_external(): return redirect("https://sentry.io/", code=302) @app.route("/redirect-internal", methods=["GET"]) def redirect_internal(): return redirect("/landing", code=302) @app.route("/landing", methods=["GET"]) def landing(): return "Internal redirect." @app.route("/", methods=["GET"]) def index(): return '<a href="/redirect-internal">Internal redirect</a>' \ '<br>' \ '<a href="/redirect-external">External redirect</a>' if __name__ == '__main__': app.run(host="0.0.0.0", port=8080)