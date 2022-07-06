Removing Properties from Objects in JavaScript

You have an object with several properties and you want to remove some of these properties before using the object further.
let person = { firstName: "John", lastName: "Doe", gender: "Male", age: 34 }; const json = JSON.stringify(person); console.log(json); // => {"firstName":"John","lastName":"Doe","gender":"Male","age":34} // What can we do if we don't want the `age` property in the JSON string? -->
Here the JSON string also contains the
age property. However, you will be sending the string over the network, and the server on the other end won’t be using the
age property. So you want to remove the
age property from the
person object before converting it to a JSON string.
You can use the
delete operator, which is simpler, or object destructuring, which can remove more than a single property at a time.
delete operator
Use the
delete operator to remove a property from an object.
let person = { firstName: "John", lastName: "Doe", gender: "Male", age: 34 }; // Delete the age property first delete person.age; let json = JSON.stringify(person); console.log(json);
The
delete operator will return if it was successful and always returns
true - even when a property does not exist. The call will only return
false when a property is non-configurable - which is the case for properties on built-in objects like the
length of an
Array.
The
delete operator can only remove one property per call. So if you want to delete the
age and
gender properties, then you have to make two
delete calls. As an alternative, you can use object destructuring to remove multiple properties with one call.
const person = { firstName: "John", lastName: "Doe", gender: "Male", age: 34 }; // Destructure the age and gender const {age, gender, ...personTrimmed} = person; const json = JSON.stringify(personTrimmed); console.log(json);
Note that destructuring is significantly slower than the
delete operator because it makes a new object copy from the original object. Destructuring is also not supported by any versions of IE.
