Reset a local branch to remote state in Git

David Y.

February 15, 2023

The Problem

How do I reset the state of a branch in a local Git repository to that of a remote branch?

The Solution

There are two commands you can use to achieve this. First, download all remote branches with git fetch :

git fetch origin # <-- name of remote, change if not origin

Second, use git reset to sync the local branch with the remote branch:

git reset --hard origin/main

This process will destroy any uncommitted work, as well as any unpushed commits, so caution is advised. Consider making a backup of the local state on a separate branch, before running git reset :