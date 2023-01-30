Return a value from an asynchronous function call

How to access a return value from an asynchronous function call in JavaScript?
In modern JavaScript, we can use
await when calling asynchronous functions to pause the execution of the current function until a value is returned. This allows us to write and reason about asynchronous code as if it were synchronous.
The code below provides an example:
async function asyncHelloWorld() { return "Hello world!"; } async function asyncCaller() { const result = await asyncHelloWorld(); console.log(result); // will print "Hello world!" } asyncCaller();
Note that
await can only be called from within asynchronous functions or top-level code inside a module.
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.