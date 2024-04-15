Run a PowerShell script

David Y.

April 15, 2024

The Problem

I have a PowerShell script named MyScript.ps1 . How do I execute it?

The Solution

You can execute a PowerShell script by following these steps:

Launch Windows PowerShell as an Administrator. You should see a command-line window with a PS> prompt. Navigate to the directory containing the script. For example: Click to Copy cd "C:\My Scripts" Execute the script using .\ syntax to tell PowerShell to look for the script in the current directory: Click to Copy .\MyScript.ps1

To run the script with a single PowerShell command from anywhere in the file system, you can specify the full path:

Click to Copy & "C:\My Scripts\MyScript.ps1"

Note that the path must be surrounded by quotation marks if it contains one or more spaces.

To run the script from Windows CMD or the Windows Run dialog, enter the following:

Click to Copy powershell -noexit "& ""C:\My Scripts\MyScript.ps1"""

Note that & in the above is the call operator, which invokes the script.

If any of these methods produces an error indicating that the execution of scripts is disabled on your system, please see this answer.