SCP remote to local

David Y.

May 15, 2023

The Problem

How do I use scp to copy a folder from a remote server to my local machine?

The Solution

When using scp , the first path will be the source, and the second will be the destination. Therefore, to copy from remote to local, we specify a remote path followed by a local path, as below:

scp -r user@remote:/path/to/folder /home/user/

The -r flag is used to recursively copy all contents of the directory, similar to how you would use -r with the rm or cp commands locally.

The scp command performs a copy operation over SSH. Depending on how your SSH connection to the remote server is configured, you may be asked for a password for the remote user or a passphrase for your local SSH key. If this is your first time connecting to the remote server, you will be asked whether to trust its fingerprint.