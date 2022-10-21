What is a "slug" in Django?

You often see the term “slug” in Django tutorials and documentation. What is a “slug”?
Slug is a term from newspaper language. It appears in Django because Django started as a project for a newspaper in Kansas.
A slug is a string that can only include characters, numbers, dashes, and underscores. It is the part of a URL that identifies a particular page on a website, in a human-friendly form.
Imagine if you have a personal blog with the URL
http://mysite.com. In that blog you have a post with the title ‘A day in my life’.
The URL to this post may look like the following:
http://mysite.com/a-day-in-my-life
The string
a-day-in-my-life is the slug, which will take you to the corresponding post’s page. Your post may have an ID and you may decide to get to the post’s page using the ID, like so:
http://mysite.com/1
But it is good practice to use slugs in the URL, as they are more human-friendly and good for the SEO of your site.
In Django, you can use the built-in SlugField to add a slug to your model. Like so:
class Posts(models.Model): title = models.CharField(max_length=255) body = models.TextField() slug = models.SlugField() # <==
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.