Fixing Socket Hang Up errors

There are two scenarios where socket hang up errors can occur. First, if there is no timely response from a server, then the error is thrown. Second, if the server has begun acting on a request, but the request is cancelled, then the error can also be thrown.
For example, a user refreshing their page after waiting for a response, might trigger a socket hang up error because the original request is aborted. However, in this scenario, the error would not be critical because it is an expected action.
Because there are a lot of causes of socket hang up errors, there are a lot of potential solutions to fixing this errors which include:
require(http) when consuming
https can cause socket hang up errors. To fix this, change
require(http) to
require(https).
request.end() will also cause this error.
Some versions of Next.js and Prisma may be causing socket hang up errors. Updrading/downgraing to certain versions of Next.js and Prisma can help stop these errors. See the following GitHub discussion for more information.
Some versions of the Sentry Next.js SDK might also cause socket hang up errors. Upgrading to
7.87.0 should help solve these problems.
