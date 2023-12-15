Sort array of objects by string property value in JavaScript

David Y.

December 15, 2023

The Problem

Given an array of similar JavaScript objects, how can I sort them by the value of a string property? For example, I would like to sort this array by the lastname property:

Click to Copy const people = [ { firstname: "John", lastname: "Smith" }, { firstname: "Jane", lastname: "Doe" }, { firstname: "Zinedine", lastname: "Zidane" }, { firstname: "Aaron", lastname: "Aaronovitch" }, ];

The Solution

JavaScript’s Array.sort method takes an optional comparison function, which we can define however we like. This function takes two elements, a and b , and should return a negative number if a < b , a positive number if a > b , and zero if they are equal.

We can use this to sort our array as follows:

Click to Copy const people = [ { firstname: "John", lastname: "Smith" }, { firstname: "Jane", lastname: "Doe" }, { firstname: "Zinedine", lastname: "Zidane" }, { firstname: "Aaron", lastname: "Aaronovitch" }, ]; function compare(a, b) { const aln = a.lastname.toLowerCase(); const bln = b.lastname.toLowerCase(); if (aln < bln) { return -1; } if (aln > bln) { return 1; } return 0; } people.sort(compare) console.log(people) // will print: // [ // { firstname: "Aaron", lastname: "Aaronovitch" }, // { firstname: "Jane", lastname: "Doe" }, // { firstname: "John", lastname: "Smith" }, // { firstname: "Zinedine", lastname: "Zidane" }, // ]