Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected end of input

The
JSON.parse() static method provides a function for parsing a string and constructing the object or JavaScript value that the string represents. Usually, the
JSON.parse() method is used when transforming responses received from servers that are JSON in nature but encoded as strings.
In most instances, the
JSON.parse() method is robust enough to deal with improperly formatted values. However, when presented with an empty string (or a non-string value), it will throw the error below:
Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected end of JSON input
There are several reasons why using
JSON.parse() may result in the error above. We’ll address some of the common reasons.
If you are using
JSON.parse() to convert the response from an API into an object you can work with, it’s important to verify that the response contains information that can be parsed.
In the following example, it’s possible that our API call doesn’t return a value (or hasn’t yet finished returning a value). As such, using
JSON.parse() results in an error:
const Posts = () => { const [data, setData] = useState([]); useEffect(() => { async function fetchData() { const storedData = (await fetch("/api/posts").then((response) => response.data)) || []; setData(storedData); } fetchData(); }, []); const postsData = JSON.parse(data) || []; };
In this scenario, when
JSON.parse() is called, the value of
data can equal
[] which is not a string value and results in the error.
We can improve this code to prevent encountering the
Unexpected end of JSON input error by parsing the data as it is fetched, rather than parsing it after fetching and risking it being equal to [].
const Posts = () => { const [data, setData] = useState([]); useEffect(() => { async function fetchData() { const storedData = (await fetch("/api/posts").then((response) => JSON.parse(response.data) )) || []; setData(storedData); } fetchData(); }, []); };
If you store data in local storage that you later need to parse as JSON and use in your application, you might encounter this error when calling
JSON.parse().
Similarly to the network request example above, the following code can result in an error when the information retrieved from local storage is not present.
const Posts = () => { const [data, setData] = useState([]); useEffect(() => { const storedData = window.localStorage.getItem("Post") || []; setData(storedData); }, []) const jobData = JSON.parse(data) || []; };
When
data is set to
[], we get the
Unexpected end of JSON input error. This can be resolved with the following refactoring:
const Posts = () => { const [data, setData] = useState([]); useEffect(() => { const storedData = window.localStorage.getItem("Post"); if (storedData) { try { const parsedData = JSON.parse(storedData); if (Array.isArray(parsedData)) { setData(parsedData); } else { setData([]); } } catch (error) { setData([]); } } }, []); };
We first check whether the data we want to parse exists in local storage before calling
JSON.parse(). This ensures that we don’t call the method with invalid data.
Although the
JSON.parse() function is designed to accept string input, the string input must be valid JSON. This means that an empty string will result in an error, like this:
const myString = ""; const parsedString = JSON.parse(myString); // This will throw an exception
To fix this error, you can check if the string is empty before using it in the
JSON.parse() method.
In some scenarios, it is hard to avoid malformed input being used in
JSON.parse(). To cater for these cases, it is a good idea to wrap the method call in a
try / catch block so that you can properly handle the exception. Below is an example where we wrap the
JSON.parse() method invocation in a
try / catch block:
function ParseData(inputData) { try { var data = JSON.parse(inputData); return data; } catch (e) { // properly handle the error when the input is not a valid JSON string ... } }
If you encounter this error and you’re not explicitly using the
JSON.parse() method, you may have a formatting error in your code.
In the following example, we’ve forgotten to add the closing brace
} to our function. This results in the
SyntaxError: Unexpected end of input error.
function divide(a, b) { return a / b;
Avoiding errors when using
JSON.parse() involves validating whether the input is correct (a valid JSON string). The official documentation for the method provides several examples of correct usage and the associated results.
