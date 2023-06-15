Undo an unpushed Git merge

In a local repository, I have accidentally merged two branches. How do I undo this? I have not yet pushed the changes.
If the merge has not yet been committed – i.e.
git merge was not run with the
--commit flag and
git commit has not been run since the merge – then we can abort the merge with the following command:
git merge --abort
If the merge has been committed, we must use
git reset instead:
git reset --merge ORIG_HEAD
git reset is used to return the current branch to a previous state. The
--merge flag will ensure that changes made to files by the merge are reverted, but will preserve changes that have not yet been included in any commit, preventing us from losing uncommitted work.
ORIG_HEAD refers to the state of the repository before the merge operation. Per the documentation, this reference is created when running commands that make drastic changes to a repository’s state, such as
git merge, to provide an easy way for the user to undo them.
Even if the merge we’ve just undone has been pushed to a branch on any of our repository’s remotes, we can use the
--force flag the next time we push to rewrite its history:
git push origin my-branch --force
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.