Undo git add before commit

David Y.

March 15, 2023

The Problem

I’ve accidentally staged extra files in my Git repository. How do I undo a git add before running git commit ?

The Solution

To unstage files, use git reset . Without arguments, this will unstage all changes to all files. To unstage a specific file, provide its name as an argument (e.g. git reset exclude.md ).

For example, let’s say we’ve staged changes for a couple of .md files in our repository, and we want to exclude one of them. First, we run git status , and get the following output:

Click to Copy On branch dev No commits yet Changes to be committed: (use "git rm --cached <file>..." to unstage) new file: exclude.md new file: include.md

Then we run git reset exclude.md to unstage exclude.md . Our git status output will now look like this:

Click to Copy On branch dev No commits yet Changes to be committed: (use "git rm --cached <file>..." to unstage) new file: include.md Untracked files: (use "git add <file>..." to include in what will be committed) exclude.md

exclude.md has been unstaged and will no longer be in our next commit.