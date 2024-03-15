Upload multiple files to FastAPI endpoint using JavaScript

March 15, 2024

The Problem

I’m having problems with the web frontend for a FastAPI endpoint that accepts a list of image files. When I attempt to upload the files, I receive the following error:

Error 422: Unprocessable entity

Here’s the code for my FastAPI endpoint:

@app.post("/new-album")
def new_album(name: str = Form(...), images: List[UploadFile] = Form(...)):
    # ... process images ...
    return {"Message": f" Album {name} created with {len[images]} images."}

Here’s my client-side JavaScript:

function create_album() {
    var albumNameInput = document.getElementById('albumNameInput');
    var imagesInput = document.getElementById('imagesInput');

    var formData = new FormData();
    formData.append('name', albumNameInput.value);
    formData.append('images', imagesInput.files[0]);

    fetch('/new-album', {
        method: 'POST',
        body: formData,
    })
    .then(response => response.json());
}

document.querySelector("form").addEventListener("submit", create_album);

Since I’m uploading files, I’ve tried to add the header Content-Type: multipart/form-data to my request, but that just produces this error instead:

Error 400: Bad Request

What am I doing wrong and how can I get this working?

The Solution

On the endpoint, the default value of images is set to Form(...) , when it should be File(...) . This can also be left out when using UploadFile as per FastAPI’s documentation. So we can change the endpoint code as follows:

@app.post("/new-album")
def new_album(name: str = Form(...), images: List[UploadFile]): # removed default value for images
    # ... process images ...
    return {"Message": f" Album {name} created with {len[images]} images."}

The second issue is with the frontend JavaScript: only the first image file is being uploaded. This will cause an error because we’re sending a single file to the /new-album endpoint that expects a list of files. To fix this change the code as follows:

function create_album() {
    var albumNameInput = document.getElementById('albumNameInput');
    var imagesInput = document.getElementById('imagesInput');

    var formData = new FormData();
    formData.append('name', albumNameInput.value);

    for (const file of imagesInput.files) { // new for loop adds all files to images list
        formData.append('images', file);
    }

    fetch('/new-album', {
        method: 'POST',
        body: formData,
    })
    .then(response => response.json());
}

document.querySelector("form").addEventListener("submit", create_album);