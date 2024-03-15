Upload multiple files to FastAPI endpoint using JavaScript

I’m having problems with the web frontend for a FastAPI endpoint that accepts a list of image files. When I attempt to upload the files, I receive the following error:
Error 422: Unprocessable entity
Here’s the code for my FastAPI endpoint:
@app.post("/new-album") def new_album(name: str = Form(...), images: List[UploadFile] = Form(...)): # ... process images ... return {"Message": f" Album {name} created with {len[images]} images."}
Here’s my client-side JavaScript:
function create_album() { var albumNameInput = document.getElementById('albumNameInput'); var imagesInput = document.getElementById('imagesInput'); var formData = new FormData(); formData.append('name', albumNameInput.value); formData.append('images', imagesInput.files[0]); fetch('/new-album', { method: 'POST', body: formData, }) .then(response => response.json()); } document.querySelector("form").addEventListener("submit", create_album);
Since I’m uploading files, I’ve tried to add the header
Content-Type: multipart/form-data to my request, but that just produces this error instead:
Error 400: Bad Request
What am I doing wrong and how can I get this working?
On the endpoint, the default value of
images is set to
Form(...), when it should be
File(...). This can also be left out when using
UploadFile as per FastAPI’s documentation. So we can change the endpoint code as follows:
@app.post("/new-album") def new_album(name: str = Form(...), images: List[UploadFile]): # removed default value for images # ... process images ... return {"Message": f" Album {name} created with {len[images]} images."}
The second issue is with the frontend JavaScript: only the first image file is being uploaded. This will cause an error because we’re sending a single file to the
/new-album endpoint that expects a list of files. To fix this change the code as follows:
function create_album() { var albumNameInput = document.getElementById('albumNameInput'); var imagesInput = document.getElementById('imagesInput'); var formData = new FormData(); formData.append('name', albumNameInput.value); for (const file of imagesInput.files) { // new for loop adds all files to images list formData.append('images', file); } fetch('/new-album', { method: 'POST', body: formData, }) .then(response => response.json()); } document.querySelector("form").addEventListener("submit", create_album);
When sending form data that includes files with JavaScript’s
fetch API, we should avoid manually setting the
Content-Type header, as this will prevent the browser from formatting the request correctly, per the documentation.
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.