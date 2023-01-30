What is related_name used for?

Gareth D.

January 30, 2023

The problem

You’ve seen related_name defined in your Django models and you’re not sure what it does, or you want to use related_name and you’re not sure how.

The solution

The related_name field lets you access foreign keys defined in your Django models backwards, and override the default <model>_set field that Django creates for convenient access to your linked models.

For example, usually if you want to find all books written by a specific author, you have to look in a Books model and filter by author, using a query like Book.objects.filter(author=some_author) . Sometimes it’s more convenient to start from the Author model and find all books by that author, using some_author.book_set.all()

The related_name field lets you define what to call this backwards link. By default, Django already creates this for you using the name of the foreign key and the _set suffix. Let’s use the following two models as an example.

Click to Copy from django.db import models class Author(models.Model): name = models.CharField(max_length=200) def __repr__(self): return self.name class Book(models.Model): author = models.ForeignKey(Author, on_delete=models.CASCADE) title = models.CharField(max_length=200) def __repr__(self): return f"{self.title} by {self.author.name}"

Let’s say we have only two authors in our database: Alex Smith and Sam Jones. Alex has written two books and Sam has written one. In a Django shell, we could run:

Click to Copy >>> from booktracker.models import Book, Author >>> Author.objects.all() <QuerySet [Alex Smith, Sam Jones]> >>> Book.objects.all() <QuerySet [How Django Works by Alex Smith, How to Sell Django Books by Alex Smith, What Alex Got Wrong by Sam Jones]>

The traditional way to get all the books written by Alex would be to import both the book and the author models, do a query for the author of interest, and then pass in that author as a filter when querying for books. This could be done as follows.

Click to Copy >>> from booktracker.models import Book, Author >>> alex = Author.objects.get(name="Alex Smith") >>> alex_books = Book.objects.filter(author=alex) >>> alex_books <QuerySet [How Django Works by Alex Smith, How to Sell Django Books by Alex Smith]>

And if you’re used to writing SQL statements, this is probably intuitive. The book table has a foreign key link to the author table, so each book “knows” who its author is, but authors don’t “know” what books they wrote. If you’re a human, it’s probably not intuitive and you’d prefer to deal only with the Author object and get a list of books belonging to that author. With Django, you can do look-ups in reverse as follows.

Click to Copy >>> from booktracker.models import Author >>> alex = Author.objects.get(name="Alex Smith") >>> alex.book_set.all() <QuerySet [How Django Works by Alex Smith, How to Sell Django Books by Alex Smith]>

Which gets the same results using less code, and we don’t even have to import our Books model.

The book_set is the automatic related_name that Django assigned to our Author model when we created the Book model with a ForeignKey linking it to Author. If you want to use a different name, you can customize it by setting related_name . For example, if you change the definition of the Book model to:

Click to Copy class Book(models.Model): author = models.ForeignKey(Author, on_delete=models.CASCADE, related_name="books") title = models.CharField(max_length=200) def __repr__(self): return f"{self.title} by {self.author.name}"

Then you can get all the books for a specific author using alex.books.all() instead of alex.book_set.all() , which is more intuitive still (note that this is a database change, so you’ll need to run migrations again after making it in the models.py file).

Click to Copy >>> from booktracker.models import Author >>> alex = Author.objects.get(name="Alex Smith") >>> alex.books.all() <QuerySet [How Django Works by Alex Smith, How to Sell Django Books by Alex Smith]>

Disable related_name

If you want to disable this backwards link completely (for example, to save a bit of space in the database index that Django needs to make this work), you can set related_name="+" . After doing this, the book_set relation will no longer exist.