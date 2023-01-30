You may be familiar with another language, such as Python, that has a
sleep() function. The Python
time module has a built-in
sleep() method that you can use to delay the execution of a program. The time delay, in seconds, is passed in as an argument:
import time time.sleep(delayInSeconds)
What is the JavaScript version of
sleep()?
To replicate the Python
sleep() method, you can make a JavaScript
sleep function using a
Promise() constructor and
setTimeout:
function sleep(ms = 0) { return new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms)); }
You could also write it on one line using an arrow function:
const sleep = (ms = 0) => new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms));
You can then use the
sleep function to delay the execution of a program. For example, the
delayedGreeting function as shown in the code below is paused for five seconds:
async function delayedGreeting() { await sleep(5000); console.log("hello"); } delayedGreeting();
The
sleep function takes in a time in milliseconds as an argument. It’s set to 0 as a default here. It returns a
Promise, which is an object that represents the eventual completion or failure of an asynchronous (async) operation.
A promise has three possible states:
Pending: The object’s initial state, neither fulfilled nor rejected.
Fulfilled: The operation was completed successfully.
Rejected: The operation failed.
You can attach callbacks to an async function that returns a promise to handle the two possible outcomes:
asyncFunctionThatReturnsPromise(options).then(successCallback, failureCallback);
If the promise is fulfilled,
successCallback will be called. If it is rejected,
failureCallback will be called.
Promises allow async methods to return values like synchronous methods. The async method returns a promise to give the value later. You can use the
await operator to wait for the promise to be resolved.
const value = await asyncFunctionThatReturnsPromise();
The
Promise() constructor is used to wrap around callback functions that don’t support promises, such as
setTimeout. It allows us to resolve or reject a promise manually, which means we can use
setTimeout to delay the execution of a function. The
sleep function’s returned promise is resolved using the
resolve method after the
setTimeout timer expires. This occurs after the successful completion of the
setTimeout function. The value of the resolved promise is
undefined; the promise is used to pause execution so it does not need a returned value. The promise does not include a
reject as
setTimeout does not really fail.
When using the
sleep function to pause execution, the
await operator is used to wait for the returned promise in the
sleep function to be resolved. It can only be used in an async function or at the top level of a module.
